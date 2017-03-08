Boris Johnson raises concerns about illegal settlements with Benjamin Netanyahu
The Foreign Secretary and the Israeli prime minister discussed the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict during the talks. Mr Johnson also used the visit to Israel to seek to boost trade as part of the Government's drive to build international links ahead of Brexit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau confronted about electoral reform on In...
|2 hr
|DJT
|2
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|2 hr
|SeanSpicy
|12
|Male worker dead after partial collapse at hous...
|3 hr
|Barb
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|3 hr
|Geezer
|29
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|8 hr
|About time
|56
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|J_a_n
|513,112
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|About time
|463
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC