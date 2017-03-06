Avalanche strikes French ski resort o...

Avalanche strikes French ski resort of Tignes; no fatalities

Skiers caught up in an avalanche that struck a resort in the French Alps on Tuesday are all safe, and rescuers ended a large search and rescue operation without finding any victims. An official with the regional administration, or prefecture, said a couple of hours after the avalanche at the Tignes resort that the operation was called off.

