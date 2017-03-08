Australia charges Bieber impersonator...

Australia charges Bieber impersonator with more than 900 child sex offences

Australian police on Thursday urged fans of Justin Bieber and their parents to stay vigilant on the internet, after they filed charges over more than 900 child sex offences against a man who impersonated the popstar online. Bieber, a 23-year-old Canadian with more than 92 million followers on social network Twitter, ranked among Forbes' most powerful celebrities from 2011 to 2013, is visiting Australia on his Purpose World Tour.

Chicago, IL

