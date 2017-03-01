Army bomb squad working to make wartime device safe
Army bomb disposal teams are working to prepare for the removal of a Second World War device discovered on a building site. Schools and properties were evacuated on Thursday after the unexploded bomb was found in north-west London, forcing local residents to take shelter in a church overnight.
