£7m sale of Wentworth Woodhouse stately home "a triumph against all odds"

The A 7 million sale of a stately home believed to be the largest house in Britain is "a triumph against all the odds", a preservation group has said. Grade I-listed Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, is said to have been the inspiration for Pemberley in Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

