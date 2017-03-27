7m sale of Wentworth Woodhouse stately home "a triumph against all odds"
The A 7 million sale of a stately home believed to be the largest house in Britain is "a triumph against all the odds", a preservation group has said. Grade I-listed Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, is said to have been the inspiration for Pemberley in Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.
