6.5 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea,...

6.5 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, no tsunami expected

By Associated Press Papua New Guinea was been shaken by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Monday but no destructive tsunami was expected, officials said. The quake struck the South Pacific nation near New Britain island at a depth of 28 kilometers , U.S. Geological Survey said.

