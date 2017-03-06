6.5 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, no tsunami expected
By Associated Press Papua New Guinea was been shaken by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Monday but no destructive tsunami was expected, officials said. The quake struck the South Pacific nation near New Britain island at a depth of 28 kilometers , U.S. Geological Survey said.
