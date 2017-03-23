46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive...

46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport by Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong, left, and volunteer Nicole Smith Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. The Humane Society International is responsible for saving 46 dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... 30 min tomin cali 1
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 3 hr jonjedi 72
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... 3 hr Righty01 3
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) 6 hr Guido 157
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr Alaturq 513,303
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... 13 hr Parden Pard 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) 13 hr True Christian wi... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC