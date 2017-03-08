40 dead, 120 injured in twin blasts near religious sites in Syria's capital
At least 40 people have been killed in twin explosions near religious shrines frequented by Shiite pilgrims in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to Syria's interior minister and media reports. Syria state TV aired footage from the scene showing blood-soaked streets and several damaged buses in a car park, apparently where the blasts went off near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery.
