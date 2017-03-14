14 charged after Halloween - ride out' of bikers through city centre
Fourteen people have been charged with causing a public nuisance following a so-called Halloween "ride out" involving bikers in Leeds. Motorbikes and quad bikes congregated in Kirkstall Road before a large number were ridden through the city centre, including through pedestrian areas and shopping arcades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|15 min
|joe
|513,271
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|34 min
|o see the light
|46
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|3 hr
|SirPrize
|3
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|3 hr
|visitor
|1
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|4 hr
|VERY ALARMED 2
|6
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC