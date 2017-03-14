14 charged after Halloween - ride out...

14 charged after Halloween - ride out' of bikers through city centre

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

Fourteen people have been charged with causing a public nuisance following a so-called Halloween "ride out" involving bikers in Leeds. Motorbikes and quad bikes congregated in Kirkstall Road before a large number were ridden through the city centre, including through pedestrian areas and shopping arcades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 15 min joe 513,271
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 34 min o see the light 46
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... 3 hr SirPrize 3
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... 3 hr visitor 1
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... 4 hr VERY ALARMED 2 6
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) 4 hr hippity hoppity 6
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC