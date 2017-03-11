110 dead from hunger in 48 hours in Somalia drought
More than 100 people have died from hunger in the past 48 hours in a single region of Somalia, the country's prime minister said. Somalia's government declared the drought a national disaster on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 min
|Now
|630
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|31 min
|Pete
|14
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|39 min
|Faith Michigan
|513,070
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|59 min
|Mikey
|38
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Sacri
|7
|Mexico prepares to absorb a wave of deportees i...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|3 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC