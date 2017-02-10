William and Kate wedding protesters l...

William and Kate wedding protesters lose Supreme Court challenge over arrest

Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Royal wedding protesters have lost their Supreme Court challenge over the way they were arrested and detained by the Metropolitan Police when Prince William married Kate Middleton. Cases were brought by a group of individuals who accused the Met of breaching their human rights and acting unlawfully and effectively ''suppressing anti-monarchist sentiment'' at the time of the wedding in April 2011.

