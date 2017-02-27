White Helmets producer describes only British Oscar win as - bitter-sweet'
The only British winners at the Academy Awards have described their win as "bitter-sweet" after they scooped an Oscar for their documentary about the Syrian war. The White Helmets, about a group of volunteer rescue workers who risk their lives to pull out others from bomb wreckage, landed the trophy for best documentary short.
