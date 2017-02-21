Welsh rugby star Elli Norkett killed ...

Welsh rugby star Elli Norkett killed in car crash at age 20

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

The family of a Welsh rugby international killed in a car crash have paid tribute to her as "loved and valued by many". Elli Norkett, 20, sustained fatal injuries in the collision in Neath Port Talbot, south Wales, at 7.40pm on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 31 min Nina 512,909
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) 3 hr Ohymon 20
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 4 hr Drain 598
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 4 hr Bollywood eh 96
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr B As In B S As In S 36,584
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom 6 hr Lawrence Wolf 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr silly rabbit 8,023
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,176,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC