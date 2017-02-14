US official: Russia deployed missile in violation of treaty
By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer WASHINGTON - Russia has deployed a cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era arms control treaty, a Trump administration official said Tuesday, a development that complicates the outlook for U.S.-Russia relations amid turmoil on the White House national security team. The Obama administration three years ago accused the Russians of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by developing and testing the prohibited cruise missile, and officials had anticipated that Moscow eventually would deploy it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|21 min
|beatlesinafog
|8
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|25 min
|uyan
|512,397
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|36 min
|Wildchild
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|jim crow Efune
|529
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|1 hr
|Taffy8361
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Reply
|5,461
|Trump administration: Israel, Palestine peace m...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC