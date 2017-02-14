US official: Russia deployed missile ...

US official: Russia deployed missile in violation of treaty

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer WASHINGTON - Russia has deployed a cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era arms control treaty, a Trump administration official said Tuesday, a development that complicates the outlook for U.S.-Russia relations amid turmoil on the White House national security team. The Obama administration three years ago accused the Russians of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by developing and testing the prohibited cruise missile, and officials had anticipated that Moscow eventually would deploy it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence? 21 min beatlesinafog 8
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 25 min uyan 512,397
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... 36 min Wildchild 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 hr jim crow Efune 529
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... 1 hr Taffy8361 2
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Reply 5,461
News Trump administration: Israel, Palestine peace m... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,885,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC