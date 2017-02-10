US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted gang ties

A Seattle area man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children admitted to having gang ties, the U.S. Justice Department said in court documents filed Thursday. However, Daniel Ramirez Medina's lawyer Mark Rosenbaum said in a conference call late Thursday that the documents fail to provide even one piece of evidence that Ramirez is affiliated with any gang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.