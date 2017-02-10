UN temporarily pausing aid to eastern Mosul due to security HASSAN...

UN temporarily pausing aid to eastern...

The United Nations announced on Wednesday it was temporarily pausing aid operations to neighborhoods in the eastern half of the Iraqi city of Mosul as attacks by the Islamic State group continue to inflict heavy civilian casualties there. Lise Grande, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said U.N. agencies "made the decision that until security improves, it will be difficult for us to provide assistance."

