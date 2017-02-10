UN temporarily pausing aid to eastern Mosul due to security HASSAN...
The United Nations announced on Wednesday it was temporarily pausing aid operations to neighborhoods in the eastern half of the Iraqi city of Mosul as attacks by the Islamic State group continue to inflict heavy civilian casualties there. Lise Grande, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said U.N. agencies "made the decision that until security improves, it will be difficult for us to provide assistance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|5 min
|THE Foo
|9
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|23 min
|Krypteia
|512,505
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|27 min
|discocrisco
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|32 min
|John Emerson
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Enter
|6,464
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|1 hr
|Piko
|10
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|2 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC