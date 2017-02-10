Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, o...

Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, ordered to leave

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A noted Ukrainian poet and novelist says he was seized by security agents in the middle of the night while visiting the capital of Belarus and ordered to leave the country. In a posting on a social media website, Serhiy Zhadan said Saturday that police confronted him in his hotel room in Minsk about 2 a.m. "Nothing was explained ... I had to spend the night in a cell," he wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan 33 min TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... 2 hr BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... 2 hr BLM 1
News Prayers To Mother Mary 'Cured Lung Cancer' (Jan '10) 2 hr Phart Girlishly 323
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) 3 hr Phart Loudly 41
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Rudolph Laspari 512,028
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... 5 hr spytheweb 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC