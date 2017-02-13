Ukip's Paul Nuttall stands by aide wh...

Ukip's Paul Nuttall stands by aide who re-tweeted racially-charged slogan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

The leader of Ukip Paul Nuttall has backed his immigration spokesman after he re-tweeted a slogan mired in racist controversy. John Bickley, who is also the party's treasurer, re-tweeted a cartoon with the words "If you want a jihadi for a neighbour - vote Labour" to his 4,400 followers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ... 1 min Ms Sassy 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 min Rudolpho Laspari 512,299
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... 57 min Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 1 hr xxxxxxxx 36
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... 1 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... 1 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Defense minister says Serbia will get Russian f... 1 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC