Ukip's Paul Nuttall stands by aide who re-tweeted racially-charged slogan
The leader of Ukip Paul Nuttall has backed his immigration spokesman after he re-tweeted a slogan mired in racist controversy. John Bickley, who is also the party's treasurer, re-tweeted a cartoon with the words "If you want a jihadi for a neighbour - vote Labour" to his 4,400 followers.
