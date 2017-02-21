Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is campaigning to become MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
Ukip has told Vladimir Putin to keep out of the Stoke by-election after typically pro-Russian Twitter accounts turned on party leader Paul Nuttall. The social media profiles have generally posted positive messages about the Kremlin's bloody intervention in Syria while praising the Russian president, who has been accused of interfering in the US election.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 min
|Minnesotan 4 GW
|36,344
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|chazmo
|512,756
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|1 hr
|Ronald
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,379
|Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlanti...
|3 hr
|spocko
|44
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|too much
|576
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|4 hr
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
