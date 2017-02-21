Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is campaigni...

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is campaigning to become MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central

Ukip has told Vladimir Putin to keep out of the Stoke by-election after typically pro-Russian Twitter accounts turned on party leader Paul Nuttall. The social media profiles have generally posted positive messages about the Kremlin's bloody intervention in Syria while praising the Russian president, who has been accused of interfering in the US election.

Chicago, IL

