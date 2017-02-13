Ukip chief Paul Nuttall 'will not stay in Stoke' if he loses by-election fight
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said he will not be putting down any roots in Stoke-on-Trent if he loses the city's forthcoming by-election battle. Mr Nuttall, who is standing for the Stoke Central seat, was responding to reported comments from Labour candidate Gareth Snell that he should "sod off back to where he came from".
