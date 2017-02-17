UK is Europe's third most traffic-congested country, study finds
Researchers calculated that t he direct and indirect costs of hold-ups reached 31 billion last year, at an average of 968 per driver. Congestion is the most severe in London, which was found to be the seventh worst city out of more than 1,000 analysed around the world.
Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
