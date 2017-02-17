UK is Europe's third most traffic-con...

UK is Europe's third most traffic-congested country, study finds

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Researchers calculated that t he direct and indirect costs of hold-ups reached 31 billion last year, at an average of 968 per driver. Congestion is the most severe in London, which was found to be the seventh worst city out of more than 1,000 analysed around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ... 20 min Joe Cooper Namath 8
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... 24 min Canadianstayhome 2
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 24 min KHANS are EVIL 8
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? 32 min Canadianstayhome 3
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 35 min Pip 2
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 35 min Canadianstayhome 2
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr YEAH 564
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC