UK braced for 80mph winds as - weather bomb' Storm Doris blows in

Storm Doris has embarked on its destructive path across Britain, with gusts of nearly 80mph, cancelled flights and commuters warned of delays. A 79mph gust was recorded in Gwynedd, North Wales, at 8am as Doris started to make its way east across the country, with the system later declared a "weather bomb" by the Met Office.

