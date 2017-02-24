UK braced for 80mph winds as - weather bomb' Storm Doris blows in
Storm Doris has embarked on its destructive path across Britain, with gusts of nearly 80mph, cancelled flights and commuters warned of delays. A 79mph gust was recorded in Gwynedd, North Wales, at 8am as Doris started to make its way east across the country, with the system later declared a "weather bomb" by the Met Office.
