Two senior Ukip officials quit over party's 'insensitivity' about Hillsborough
The resignations are another blow to Ukip leader Paul Nuttall just days before the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election where he is hoping to oust Labour Stuart Monkcom, the chairman of leader Paul Nuttall's own branch in Liverpool, and Adam Heatherington, chairman of the Merseyside regional branch, said comments made by party figures had been "upsetting and intolerable" for the victims of the families. The announcement is another blow to Mr Nuttall just days before the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election where he is hoping to oust Labour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ludlow Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|8 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,147
|Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlanti...
|36 min
|Hostis Publicus
|21
|Israeli PM declares it is 'a new day' in relati...
|1 hr
|Did Not Vote For Him
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith
|512,628
|News of the Weird
|1 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|2 hr
|The Great White A...
|1
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|2 hr
|spocko
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC