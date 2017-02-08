Two police officers suffered serious ...

Two police officers suffered serious injuries when they were assaulted in Aldershot, Hants

The pair suffered serious injuries when they were assaulted after being called to a domestic incident in Pegasus Avenue on Tuesday evening, Hampshire Police said. The officers were taken to Frimley Park Hospital and one was then transferred to St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London, where he is receiving specialist treatment for his injuries.

Chicago, IL

