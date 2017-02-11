Turkmenistana s leader set to win re-election
FILE In this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov smiles as he attends an international conference in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The authoritarian president of Turkmenistan is set to sail to victory in Sunday's election where eight other candidates are on the ballot, but all praise his polices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Alaturq OttomanSon
|511,992
|Deported mom in spotlight of Trump crackdown de...
|6 min
|Wildchild
|11
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|22 min
|Reply
|147
|Trudeau booed in NWT
|58 min
|Flash
|1
|Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs have dealt wi...
|59 min
|Flash
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|1 hr
|Flash
|1
|Arsonist targeting abandoned buildings in nearb...
|1 hr
|Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC