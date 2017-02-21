Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid ...

Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strains with US

Read more: West Hawaii Today

President Donald Trump is sending his top diplomat and homeland security chief to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border. Ties between the countries have plunged since Trump took office a month ago, punctuated by Trump's insistence that Mexico pay for a border wall and other demands on illegal immigration and trade.

