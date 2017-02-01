Tory MPs accused of bid to talk out B...

Tory MPs accused of bid to talk out Bill that targets child poverty

A shadow minister has accused Tory MPs of attempting to talk out a Bill that would call on the Government to set a target to end child poverty. Shadow communities and local government minister Andy Slaughter said he was "very, very angry" at Conservative efforts to stop a Private Member's Bill from Labour MP Dan Jarvis being heard in the Commons.

Chicago, IL

