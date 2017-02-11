The US Department of Justice said Kam...

The US Department of Justice said Kamen had lived in Athens, Georgia

Professor Henry Kamen, a renowned expert on Spanish history, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the offence dating back to 2014. According to court documents, the widely published author, who currently lives in Barcelona, possessed pornographic images of children under 12. The US Department of Justice said in a statement: "A federal grand jury indicted Henry Kamen for possession of child pornography.

