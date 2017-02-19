The slaughterhouse': at least 13,000 ...

The slaughterhouse': at least 13,000 hanged in notorious Syrian prison since 2011, Amnesty says

Read more: South China Morning Post

Syrian authorities have killed at least 13,000 people since the start of the 2011 uprising in mass hangings at a prison north of Damascus known to detainees as "the slaughterhouse," Amnesty International said on Tuesday. In a new report covering the period from 2011 to 2015, Amnesty said 20-50 people were hanged each week at Saydnaya Prison in killings authorised by senior Syrian officials, including deputies of President Bashar Assad, and carried out by military police.

Chicago, IL

