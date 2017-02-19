The slaughterhouse': at least 13,000 hanged in notorious Syrian prison since 2011, Amnesty says

Syrian authorities have killed at least 13,000 people since the start of the 2011 uprising in mass hangings at a prison north of Damascus known to detainees as "the slaughterhouse," Amnesty International said on Tuesday. In a new report covering the period from 2011 to 2015, Amnesty said 20-50 people were hanged each week at Saydnaya Prison in killings authorised by senior Syrian officials, including deputies of President Bashar Assad, and carried out by military police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.