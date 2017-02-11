The move will come as a fresh blow to...

The move will come as a fresh blow to the Labour leader

One of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's closest aides is quitting amid concern over the direction the party has been taking, it has been reported. Labour sources confirmed that Simon Fletcher was standing down as Mr Corbyn's campaigns chief to pursue "other projects and opportunities".



