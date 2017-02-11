The move will come as a fresh blow to the Labour leader
One of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's closest aides is quitting amid concern over the direction the party has been taking, it has been reported. Labour sources confirmed that Simon Fletcher was standing down as Mr Corbyn's campaigns chief to pursue "other projects and opportunities".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g...
|3 hr
|Shady Lady
|4
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|Well Well
|541
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|4
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|15
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|35,944
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Faith
|512,537
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Cops are Great
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC