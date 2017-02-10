The Met Office issued weather warnings for the South East, the North and parts of southern Scotland
Britons heading out this weekend should brace themselves for bitterly cold conditions as the country is lashed by icy winds and snow. The UK could have the coldest temperature of the winter in the next 48 hours, with up to 4ins of snow on higher ground and gales in the North East.
