The Latest: Syrian opposition hints govt behind Homs attack

Syria's top opposition delegates taking part in talks mediated by the United States in Geneva said they condemn terrorism but are hinting that Saturday's attacks in the city of Homs may have been done by the Syrian government itself. Nasr al-Hariri, head of the main opposition negotiating delegation, condemned all kinds of terrorism but said the Syrian government in Damascus was the primary "sponsor of terrorism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.