The Latest: Syrian opposition hints g...

The Latest: Syrian opposition hints govt behind Homs attack

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Syria's top opposition delegates taking part in talks mediated by the United States in Geneva said they condemn terrorism but are hinting that Saturday's attacks in the city of Homs may have been done by the Syrian government itself. Nasr al-Hariri, head of the main opposition negotiating delegation, condemned all kinds of terrorism but said the Syrian government in Damascus was the primary "sponsor of terrorism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 8 min chugs are still pos 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 min Waikiki ripoff 36,540
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... 24 min tina anne 10
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 49 min 2brosewilder 488
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville 1 hr Charlie Bob 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Faith Michigan 512,871
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr yehoshooah adam 173
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC