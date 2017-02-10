The Latest: Syrian forces advancing t...

The Latest: Syrian forces advancing toward Palmyra

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this April 14, 2016 file photo, Russian soldiers stand on a road as smoke rises from a controlled land mine detonation by Russian experts inside the ancient town of Palmyra, Syria in the central Homs province. Russia's defense ministry has released drone footage Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, showing new damage to Palmyra's archaeological site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 12 min George 5,448
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 14 min Battle Tested 503
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... 17 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 27 min uyan 512,247
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 34 min Ainu 10
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 53 min George 155
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 1 hr Ainu 35
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC