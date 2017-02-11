The Latest: Malaysia arrests 4th suspect in N. Korean death

In this image made from video, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia.

