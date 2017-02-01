The footage shows the build-up to the...

The footage shows the build-up to the death.

Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

Footage never previously shown in public has been released of the moments prior to the fatal shooting of an Afghan insurgent that led to the conviction of the British serviceman known as Marine A. The head cam footage, released on Thursday following a court ruling, shows the build-up to the death of the wounded Taliban fighter at the hands of Sergeant Alexander Blackman in 2011. Blackman shot the insurgent - already seriously injured in an attack by an Apache helicopter - in the chest at close range with a 9mm pistol before quoting a phrase from Shakespeare's Hamlet as the man convulsed and died in front of him.

Chicago, IL

