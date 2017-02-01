The footage shows the build-up to the death.
Footage never previously shown in public has been released of the moments prior to the fatal shooting of an Afghan insurgent that led to the conviction of the British serviceman known as Marine A. The head cam footage, released on Thursday following a court ruling, shows the build-up to the death of the wounded Taliban fighter at the hands of Sergeant Alexander Blackman in 2011. Blackman shot the insurgent - already seriously injured in an attack by an Apache helicopter - in the chest at close range with a 9mm pistol before quoting a phrase from Shakespeare's Hamlet as the man convulsed and died in front of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|36 min
|lol
|1
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|1 hr
|Afrikan American
|81
|Vale Father Coffey (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Needhelp
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Barmsweb
|115
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|1 hr
|Brexit
|1
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|1 hr
|Fire the bums
|9
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|2 hr
|Fit2Serve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC