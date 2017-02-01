Teenager tells of shielding grandfather during Tunisia gun massacre
Charles Patrick Evans, Joel Richards and Adrian Evans were among the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisian beach massacre An inquest has heard how a teenager tried to shield his grandfather from a rampaging gunman during the Tunisia terror attack which also claimed the lives of his brother and uncle. Owen Richards, who was 16 at the time, was helping Charles Patrick Evans, 78, try to escape as extremist Seifeddine Rezgui hunted for victims in a hotel.
