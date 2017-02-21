Suspect was paid for - prank' attack on Kim's half-brother
The Indonesian suspect in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother was paid 90 dollars to help carry out the attack involving VX nerve agent, said Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia. But deputy ambassador Andriano Erwin repeated Siti Aisyah's previous claim that she was duped into the plot, thinking she was taking part in a prank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s...
|2 min
|Copout
|16
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|8 min
|Faith Michigan
|2
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|13 min
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|18 min
|SHAKEUP
|36,491
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|TRD
|71,392
|Tax increase climbs (Feb '07)
|43 min
|James fooled easy
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,013
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC