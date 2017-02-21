Suspect was paid for - prank' attack ...

Suspect was paid for - prank' attack on Kim's half-brother

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

The Indonesian suspect in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother was paid 90 dollars to help carry out the attack involving VX nerve agent, said Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia. But deputy ambassador Andriano Erwin repeated Siti Aisyah's previous claim that she was duped into the plot, thinking she was taking part in a prank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s... 2 min Copout 16
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... 8 min Faith Michigan 2
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... 13 min Death on 2 Legs 9
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 18 min SHAKEUP 36,491
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 36 min TRD 71,392
News Tax increase climbs (Feb '07) 43 min James fooled easy 15
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,013
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,134,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC