Supermarket worker convicted of planning to join terror group in Philippines

A supermarket worker who had copies of a bomb-making manual and bought flights and equipment to travel to fight with a group linked to Islamic State in the Philippines has been found guilty of terrorism offences. Ryan Counsell, of Russell Road, Forest Fields, Nottingham, was in the "advanced stages of planning" to visit a remote part of the south-east Asian country and had bought military equipment to "engage in combat or support an extremist group".

