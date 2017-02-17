Special delivery: US-born panda cub B...

Special delivery: US-born panda cub Bao Bao bound for China

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The National Zoo is packing up its American-born panda cub Bao Bao for a one-way flight to China, where the 3-year-old will eventually join a panda breeding program. The cub won't have to worry about finding overhead bin space or dealing with a talkative seatmate on the 16-hour, nonstop flight Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 22 min chazmo 36,219
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 38 min Vivek Golikeri 64
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr DaniEl 512,633
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 2 hr chugs are still pos 6
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... 2 hr Carl the floorwalker 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,889
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 2 hr Waco1910 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC