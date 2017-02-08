Soldier welcomes Afghan translator to...

Soldier welcomes Afghan translator to US with bear hug

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Army Capt. Matthew Ball, right, prepares to hug his former interpreter Qismat Amin, as Amin arrives from Afghanistan, at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Black Sea Eagle 511,347
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 28 min Le Jimbo 444
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c... 4 hr Cordwainer Trout 9
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,354
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 4 hr okiady 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 5 hr spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,556 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC