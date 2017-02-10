Six stories in the news today, Feb. 10
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Yellowknife today as he continues his two day trip to Canada's Arctic. He will host a town-hall meeting in the Northwest Territories capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|Dejan
|511,821
|Deported mom in spotlight of Trump crackdown de...
|1 hr
|USA
|9
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|1 hr
|Comeback
|1
|Updated: Fire inside industrial-sized roasting ...
|2 hr
|Hot
|1
|Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo...
|2 hr
|berklee
|4
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|sava
|1,799
|NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c...
|3 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC