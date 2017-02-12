Shipyard lands $230M deal

Shipyard lands $230M deal

A Vancouver-area shipyard has been handed a $230-million contract to help create the latest vessel in the federal government's national shipbuilding plan. The agreement will see shipbuilding company Seaspan develop and finalize plans to build two joint supply ships for the Royal Canadian Navy, with construction of the vessels expected to begin next year.

