Sculptor once rejected by Canadian go...

Sculptor once rejected by Canadian government to get Governor General's Award

15 hrs ago

A sculptor whose best-known ceramics work was once rejected for display at a World Expo by the federal government is among the winners of this year's Governor General's Awards in Visual and Media Arts. Glenn Lewis is one of eight laureates who will be honoured by the Canada Council for the Arts, the organization announced Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

