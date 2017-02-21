Scottish nationalism is same as racis...

Scottish nationalism is same as racism, London mayor claims

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

The Labour mayor of London has likened Scottish nationalism to racism, insisting that there is "no difference" between them and those who try to "divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion". He wrote in the Daily Record newspaper: "The last thing we need now is to pit different parts of our country or sections of our society against each other - or to further fuel division or seek separation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 24 min Barmsweb 172
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 37 min DaniEl 512,861
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 38 min Rshermr 36,510
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 2 hr Zeppelin 37
News a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14) 2 hr Zeppelin 60
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,395
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Rshermr 8,014
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC