Scottish nationalism is same as racism, London mayor claims
The Labour mayor of London has likened Scottish nationalism to racism, insisting that there is "no difference" between them and those who try to "divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion". He wrote in the Daily Record newspaper: "The last thing we need now is to pit different parts of our country or sections of our society against each other - or to further fuel division or seek separation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|24 min
|Barmsweb
|172
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|37 min
|DaniEl
|512,861
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|38 min
|Rshermr
|36,510
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Zeppelin
|60
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,395
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Rshermr
|8,014
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC