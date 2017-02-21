Scottish nationalism is same as racism, London mayor claims

The Labour mayor of London has likened Scottish nationalism to racism, insisting that there is "no difference" between them and those who try to "divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion". He wrote in the Daily Record newspaper: "The last thing we need now is to pit different parts of our country or sections of our society against each other - or to further fuel division or seek separation."

