San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cross-border ties
The mayors of the largest metr... . San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, left, and Tijuana, Mexico, Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum discuss the benefits of cross-border ties at a news conference at San Diego City Hall, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|number four
|511,124
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|10 min
|Meanwhile
|10
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|10 min
|Meanwhile
|2
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|17 min
|WEAK TRUMP
|13
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|23 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|106
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|26 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,435
|Israel just passed a law legalizing West Bank s...
|34 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC