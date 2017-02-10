Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong arrested over new corruption evidence
Samsung's vice chairman Lee Jae-yong has been arrested by South Korean police after prosecutors claimed to have secured new evidence against him in a long-running bribery case. Seoul Central District Court had previously rejected the prosecutors' request to arrest Lee citing insufficient evidence, however after the presentation of new evidence it has changed its opinion.
