Russian 'friendly fire' kills 3 Turkish soldiers in Syria

Read more: The Gazette

A Russian warplane on Thursday accidentally hit a building in northern Syria with Turkish soldiers inside, killing at least three troops and wounding 11, Turkey's military said. Russia immediately apologized for the bombing near the Islamic State-held town of al-Bab, which came amid warming ties between Turkey and Russia after they were strained by Turkey's downing of a Russian jet near the border with Syria two years ago.

