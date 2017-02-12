Russia pledges to veto UN sanctions r...

Russia pledges to veto UN sanctions resolution on Syria

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Russia pledged to veto a Western-backed U.N. resolution Tuesday that would impose sanctions on 21 Syrian individuals, organizations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged country. The draft Security Council resolution would also ban all countries from supplying Syria's government with helicopters, which investigators have determined were used in chemical attacks.

Chicago, IL

