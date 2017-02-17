Rochdale child sex victims praised fo...

Rochdale child sex victims praised for courage in helping convict five abusers

Three more victims of child sexual exploitation in Rochdale have been praised for their "courage and bravery" in helping to put five men behind bars. Each of the offenders were convicted as part of a police probe set up in the wake of the 2012 grooming scandal in the town when it emerged that a gang of Asian men had sexually preyed on white girls.

