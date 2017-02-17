Rochdale child sex victims praised for courage in helping convict five abusers
Three more victims of child sexual exploitation in Rochdale have been praised for their "courage and bravery" in helping to put five men behind bars. Each of the offenders were convicted as part of a police probe set up in the wake of the 2012 grooming scandal in the town when it emerged that a gang of Asian men had sexually preyed on white girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|3 min
|David or David is...
|2
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|4 min
|anonymous
|19
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|16 min
|chazmo
|512,540
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|USS LIBERTY
|71,372
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|32 min
|WHAT
|35,976
|Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ...
|43 min
|Bloodonhishands
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|49 min
|Hostis Publicus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC