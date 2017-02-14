Rare white lion cubs on the prowl at ...

Rare white lion cubs on the prowl at Magdeburg Zoo

The cubs were born Dec. 25 but have mostly remained in their birth box since then. Keepers took the female and three males out to be weighed and allowed them to explore the lion enclosure on Monday.

Chicago, IL

